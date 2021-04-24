Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 50F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.