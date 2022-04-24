Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degree…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should rea…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it w…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tom…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the …