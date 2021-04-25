Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
The Atlantic basin could see two or three major storms and between 15 to 18 named storms in a hurricane season that runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should …
This evening in Greensboro: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 50F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chanc…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It look…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain show…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Low n…