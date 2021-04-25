 Skip to main content
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

