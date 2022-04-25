This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
