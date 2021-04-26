Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
