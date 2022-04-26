 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

