This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
