Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.