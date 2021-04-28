For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
