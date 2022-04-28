 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

