For the drive home in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
The Atlantic basin could see two or three major storms and between 15 to 18 named storms in a hurricane season that runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.