Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high tem…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies …
This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Tuesday. The forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorro…
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drasti…