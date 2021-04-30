 Skip to main content
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

