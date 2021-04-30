For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
The Atlantic basin could see two or three major storms and between 15 to 18 named storms in a hurricane season that runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
