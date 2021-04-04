 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News