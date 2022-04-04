 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

