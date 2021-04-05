 Skip to main content
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

