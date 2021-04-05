Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Greensboro. It shoul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Low n…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's …
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Gre…
This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F.…