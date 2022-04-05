Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.