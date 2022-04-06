Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.