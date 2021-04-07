 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News