Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
