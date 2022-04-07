 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

