Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Greensboro. It shoul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a ve…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatur…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Low n…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Greensboro. It looks …