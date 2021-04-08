 Skip to main content
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

