This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
