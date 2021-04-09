For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
