Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.