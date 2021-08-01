Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.