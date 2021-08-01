Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
