This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Greensboro f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Greensboro folks should…
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast call…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot d…
This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach …
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
This evening in Greensboro: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around …
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable…