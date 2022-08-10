This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
