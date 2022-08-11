For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
