This evening in Greensboro: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
