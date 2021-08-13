Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.