This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Greensboro f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Greensboro folks should…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Te…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high …
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
This evening in Greensboro: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around …
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast call…