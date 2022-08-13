This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. T…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variabl…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and vari…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…