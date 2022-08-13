 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

