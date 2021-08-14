 Skip to main content
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

