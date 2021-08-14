For the drive home in Greensboro: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
