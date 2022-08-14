This evening in Greensboro: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
