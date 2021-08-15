For the drive home in Greensboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
