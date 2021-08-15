Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.