Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Greensboro. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variabl…
This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a ver…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and vari…
This evening in Greensboro: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect…