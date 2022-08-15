Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.