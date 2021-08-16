Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.