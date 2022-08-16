Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.