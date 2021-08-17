Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.