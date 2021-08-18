Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94.22. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Greensboro: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds lig…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 70…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70F. Winds …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high te…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Loo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
This evening in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely later at night. Potential for heavy rainfall.…