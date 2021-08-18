Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94.22. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.