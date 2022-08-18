 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

