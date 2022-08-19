 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

