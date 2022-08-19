Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
