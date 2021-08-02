Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
