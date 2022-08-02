 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

