Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

