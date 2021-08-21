This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
