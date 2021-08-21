Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.