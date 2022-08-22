For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…
This evening in Greensboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light …