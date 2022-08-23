This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…
This evening in Greensboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to…
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thundersto…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light …