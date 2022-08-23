 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

