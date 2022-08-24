 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert