Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.