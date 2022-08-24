For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
