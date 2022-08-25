Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…
This evening in Greensboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. …
The Greensboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degree…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thundersto…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light …