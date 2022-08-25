Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.