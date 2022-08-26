 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

