This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
